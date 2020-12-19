The Salvation Army in Grand Haven is helping nearly 300 families this Christmas by giving out toys for more than 800 children.
Due to COVID-19, the local Salvation Army corps wasn’t able to host its regular Toy Shop, where families could come in and pick out toys for Christmas. This year, they created a drive-up system for needy families so the toys could be put in car trunks to avoid too much human contact.
