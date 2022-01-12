Sam Laud

The Sam Laud comes into Grand Haven’s harbor Monday night after anchoring offshore for most of the day because of the weather.

 Courtesy photo / Chris Robinson

Ships are making their final deliveries as the shipping season winds down.

Two vessels called on Grand Haven this past week after spending time anchored offshore due to the weather.

