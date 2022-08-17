The Sam Laud comes into Grand Haven’s harbor on the night of Jan. 10 after anchoring offshore for most of the day because of the weather. It made a delivery of stone to Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island this week, marking its first visit of the present shipping season.
The Algoma Innovator delivered a load of salt to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg early Friday morning and was outbound shortly after daybreak. The articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 was inbound for Verplank’s a few hours later to discharge a load of slag.
