We saw three visitors at the Verplank dock this past week.

Sam Laud

The Sam Laud comes into Grand Haven’s harbor on the night of Jan. 10 in spectacular fashion after anchoring offshore for most of the day because of the weather. It made a delivery of trap rock on Sept. 18, marking its second visit of the present shipping season.

The Herbert C. Jackson of the Interlake Steamship Co. visited Friday with a load of stone.

