Santa moves to downtown depot

Santa will be taking up a new residence when he arrives in Grand Haven this weekend.
The Tri-Cities Kiwanis is aiming to bring the magical and cozy feeling of Santa’s House to The Grand Trunk Depot, located at the west end of Washington Avenue.
Santa will see families 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9-13 and 16-20; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21; and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 23.
He arrives Saturday evening with the annual Jingle Bell Parade in downtown Grand Haven. That starts at 6 p.m.
After years of setting up and taking down Santa’s House, the building’s condition has become irreparable, said Tri-Cities Kiwanis President Sandy Katt, who noted that the city graciously set it up each year. This year, the city recommended using the old train depot, and Katt said the club jumped at the opportunity.
With the larger space, families can wait indoors and participate in activities such as coloring, drawing and making reindeer food. Additionally, they plan to have groups come in to read, Santa House chairperson Sandy Huber said. Musicians will visit on the weekends, and School Zone also donated books for children, Katt said.
Santa’s big chair will be in the main activities room, giving families an additional photo opportunity. Huber said it might also help children who might have a fear of meeting Santa.
In previous years, families met Santa at his little home between Jumpin’ Java and Fifth Third Bank on Washington Avenue. The Kiwanis club plans to have a sign at that location directing families to the new home.
In 2018, Kiwanians tracked 785 youth, 877 adults and 26 dogs visited Santa. Huber said they plan to also keep track this year to gauge the impact of the new location and receive feedback from the visitors.
While there isn’t a charge to visit Santa, donations are accepted for pictures with the Jolly Old Elf. The funds are used to support the Kiwanis club’s ongoing efforts to support children in the community.
Huber said it’s fun seeing the families year after year, hearing their stories and seeing them grow.
“It’s fun to see everybody again,” she said.
For more information about Santa’s House, and to make a donation, visit tricitieskiwanis.org/santa.
