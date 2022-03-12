Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.