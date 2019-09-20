Savidge slated for resurfacing in 2020

Savidge Street will be undergoing a facelift next year.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to resurface the main thoroughfare through the heart of Spring Lake, according to Village Manager Chris Burns.
Dates and timelines for the 2020 project are unknown at this time.
As part of the project, the Village Council on Monday night approved spending $5,775 for parking space resurfacing on the south side of Savidge Street. Parking spaces run from Bilz Pool & Spa to the Village Hall.
“We have to pick up the portion that’s parallel parking in front of businesses,” Burns said.
Burns said she does not yet know the scope of the MDOT resurfacing project, but expects much of the work to be done at night. She anticipates the road will remain open during the day.
“Obviously, the resurfacing of Savidge is going to be a big ordeal,” Burns said. “It’s going out to bid in October and documents will probably be signed in early December. Most of it will happen at night to alleviate all of the congestion issues. Hopefully, they get in and out pretty quickly.”
Burns said announcements will made as soon as dates and details emerge.
“I don’t have a lot of details yet,” she said this week. “I don’t know the parameters of the paving or how far it goes.”
