House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Friday that Rep.-elect Hillary Scholten will serve as a freshman representative to the Steering and Policy Committee in the 118th U.S. Congress.
“It is an honor to be chosen by Leader Jeffries and my peers as a voice for the incoming freshman class – one of the most diverse in history – as we begin our work to address the needs of the American people," Scholten said. "Our constituents sent us to Washington to focus on the issues that matter to them: the economy, infrastructure, the environment and immigration. And that’s what we are going to prioritize on Steering and Policy –putting people over politics every time.
