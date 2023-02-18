Scholten Ceremony

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten welcomes 215 new American citizens during a ceremony in Grand Rapids.

 Courtesy photo

GRAND RAPIDS — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten welcomed 215 new Americans from 63 countries at a new citizens oath ceremony in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

“Four generations ago, my great-grandparents emigrated to West Michigan in search of opportunity and hope,” Scholten said. “They came here because they saw something in this country – a spirit of freedom and equality, where everyone has a chance to achieve their American dream.

