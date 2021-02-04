Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Friday due to weather conditions. Open Door at Central School only.
Spring Lake Public Schools will also be closed Friday due to weather conditions.
Other closings for Friday:
Careerline Tech Center
Coopersville Public Schools
Fruitport Community Schools (child care open)
Grand Haven Christian School
OAISD Early On
OAISD Education Services Building
Ottawa Area Center
Ottawa Area ISD Young Adult Services
St. John's Lutheran School
Walden Green Montessori
Western Michigan Christian High School
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics
