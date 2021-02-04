Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Friday due to weather conditions. Open Door at Central School only.

Spring Lake Public Schools will also be closed Friday due to weather conditions.

Other closings for Friday:

Careerline Tech Center

Coopersville Public Schools

Fruitport Community Schools (child care open)

Grand Haven Christian School

OAISD Early On

OAISD Education Services Building

Ottawa Area Center

Ottawa Area ISD Young Adult Services

St. John's Lutheran School

Walden Green Montessori

Western Michigan Christian High School

West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics

