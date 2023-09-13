ALLENDALE — Nearly 500 transportation staff from Muskegon and Ottawa counties recently participated in a Transportation In-Service event at Ceglarek Fine Arts Center in Allendale, hosted by the Ottawa/Muskegon Transportation Training Agency.
Topics covered during the Aug. 8 training session included handling student behavior and general safety, with a particular focus on proactive response to prevent, avoid and deal with unexpected violence and threats on the bus.
