Dozens of school districts across West Michigan closed Wednesday in advance of the forecasted winter storm.
Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport public schools are closed, along with Grand Haven Christian, St. John Lutheran, Grand Haven Head Start, St. Mary's Catholic School, Fruitport Calvary Christian, and the Careerline Tech Center.
Coopersville, Allendale, Holland, West Ottawa, Zeeland and Muskegon schools were closed, along with Muskegon Catholic Central. However, Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer schools are open Wednesday.
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is also closed due to inclement weather.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, very little snow had fallen, and the temperature remained above freezing. However, according to the National Weather Service, heavy lake effect snow is expected throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday morning, with accumulations totaling 4-10 inches. Winds gusting up to 45 mph are expected, primarily south of Muskegon.
According to the NWS, areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute.
"Snow shower coverage will intensify, as well as the winds ... after 8 a.m.," according to the NWS. "Localized heavy lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions will continue into Thursday and Thursday night for portions of western Lower Michigan."
