Both Grand Haven and Spring Lake school districts will continue to offer food to students in need.
The Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Summer Food Program began June 11 and runs through Aug. 13.
“Since school closed in mid-March due to COVID-19, GHAPS has provided more than 135,000 meals to our students,” Superintendent Andrew Ingall said. “It was a true team effort, with many hands safely packing and distributing food at each pick-up. We are truly grateful for the tremendous effort of our district staff and community partners.”
Families can now pick up seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch each Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at the following locations:
— Lake Hills Elementary: 18181 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Township
— River Haven Village: 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township
— St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven
Families who need additional food support should contact Love in Action at 616-846-2701 for help accessing local food pantries.
Spring Lake Public Schools will be offering sack meals every Tuesday until June 30.
Meals are free to any child age 18 and younger. They will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches at each pick-up.
Meals will be distributed in a pick-up/drive-through style at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave., Spring Lake Township. Distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 23 and 30. Parents may pick up meals without a child present.
If you are in need of food assistance but are unable to make it to the Spring Lake distribution site, contact Meaghan Beyer at mbeyer1@springlakeschools.org.
