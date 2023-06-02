After an extensive search, Taylor Schriber has been named the new athletic director at Grand Haven High School.
Schriber has served as the assistant athletic director at Grand Haven the past nine years. During that time, he has also coached freshman baseball, JV girls golf, and varsity boys golf.
According to Jason Reinecke, Assistant Superintendent of Human Services at Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Schriber was selected after a pool of candidates went through an "extensive interview process that included athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and other pertinent staff members."
Reinecke said Schriber was the "resounding top choice" for the interview committee.
Taylor and his wife, Amy, live in Grand Haven with their daughter, Cora. He takes over for Scott Robertson, who recently resigned as athletic director having held that role since 2014.
