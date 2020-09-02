This rendering, shown in a presentation during the Grand Haven Planning Commission meeting in August, shows what developers hope to construct at the current location of the Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St. The proposed building includes a parking garage and four floors of one- and two-bedroom residential apartments.
Community members will have a second opportunity to share their thoughts on a potential zoning change which would mean a new use for the lot on which the Grand Haven Tribune building currently sits.
As part of a public hearing at the Grand Haven City Council meeting, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, attendees will hear case 20-18, which is an application to rezone the property at 101 N. Third St. from Old Town District (OT) to Planned Development District (PD).
