U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, toured West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Services Trades Local Union No. 174 in Coopersville on Tuesday. During his visit, Peters discussed his legislation that would increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs that would qualify for the GI Bill.
COOPERSVILLE — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters gained firsthand insight into the apprenticeship and training efforts happening in West Michigan on Tuesday during tours of a Coopersville-based union and a technical learning center in Muskegon.
During his visit to the West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Services Trades Local Union No. 174 in Coopersville, the Michigan Democrat spoke about efforts to expand opportunities for veterans to use the GI Bill for apprenticeship opportunities.
