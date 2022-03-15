State Sen. Roger Victory has scheduled district coffee hours to meet with the public this week.
“My goal is to continue to provide the good people of Ottawa County with chances to meet with me about state issues and talk with me about their priorities,” said Victory, R-Hudsonville. “We’ve had a great response to coffee hours in the past, and we plan on continuing to hold them frequently throughout the district.”
