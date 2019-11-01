LANSING — State Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, will conduct a town hall in Grand Haven on Monday, Nov. 4.
Victory said the town hall will be a time for residents of the 30th Senate District, which consists of Ottawa County, to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. No appointment is necessary.
The town hall will take place at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Victory’s office toll-free at 855-347-8030 or by email at SenRVictory@senate.michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the town hall can write Victory at P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
