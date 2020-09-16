It’s been a hard six months for senior citizens in extended care facilities and their families.
No hugs. No in-person visits. No semblance of anything normal.
A new order signed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon allows outdoor visits as of Tuesday, but it also requires precautions to protect against COVID-19, including a limit of two outdoor visitors (with appointment) and masks.
Local senior care facility leaders say they are thankful for the relaxed rules when it comes to visiting residents, but long for the day when life is back to normal.
Don Trygstad, executive director of Robbinswood Assisted Living in Grand Haven and Muskegon, said residents have experienced a lot of loneliness during the lockdown, which hasn’t allowed family members or friends to visit in-person since mid-March.
“We’re happy about anything we can do to help with the isolation,” he said. “This is a super-positive thing. I’m happy we’re loosening up a little bit while still adhering to the rules. We want to be safe.”
Under the new guidelines, family members can make an appointment to visit with their loved one on the patio. Visitors must wear masks, remain outside of the patio fence and maintain social distancing. They cannot touch the resident or pass items through the fence.
Previously, visits were limited to waves through the window or video calls as staff time allowed.
Trygstad said the COVID-19 restrictions have been hard on residents, families and staff.
“We have more staff with 82 residents than we had with 96 a year ago,” he said. “We’re feeding people in the rooms, passing meds in the rooms. ... Call light calls have doubled because people are in their rooms. Everything we’re doing is harder.”
Robbinswood is paying staff $2 extra per hour during the pandemic.
“We’ve spent $80,000 since the beginning of April,” he said. “They deserve that and a heck of a lot more than that. Even if the care plan hasn’t changed much, we’re spending so much more.”
For example, family members used to drop off supplies and visit with loved ones. Now, family members drop off supplies in the facility’s vestibule or order online. The items need to sit for three days prior to being brought inside, where staff wipes them down.
“Everyone is carrying so much more burden, just a life burden in everyday activities,” Trygstad said. “People used to come in and out. They would help us so much spending time with their loved ones. They provided the service the residents are begging for now.
“We’re not designed to feed people in the rooms every day, but we’re probably going to be in this through the end of the year,” he added. “It’s just ridiculously hard for everyone, even outside of the work environment.”
With cooler weather coming, Trygstad said he’s looking into options to putting up a visiting tent that would encompass mandated safety precautions.
At the North Ottawa Community Health System’s Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake Township, the change is a welcome relief, said the local health system’s spokesperson, Jennifer VanSkiver.
“We have residents at Heartwood Lodge who have not had in-person visits from their family since March,” she said.
Other rules include no hugging, no sharing of food or drinks and, due to staffing concerns, visits will be limited to 15 minutes.
“There’s trepidation,” VanSkiver said. “Our nursing home has had no COVID cases at all. We’d like to keep it that way.”
VanSkiver said that NOCHS would be closely monitoring the visits to make sure there are no problems.
Visits at Heartwood Lodge are being scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
“We’re hopeful to be able to increase that to some weekend time, too,” VanSkiver said, but that depends on the families following the guidelines.
Heartwood Lodge has been allowing window visits with the residents using a phone, but it has been difficult because of poor access to the windows and for people who have trouble hearing a conversation over a phone.
According to the state health department, viral spread has been stable for several weeks, and last week COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate facilities declined 19 percent from 83 to 67. To address areas with higher levels of risk, the order allows local health departments to stop visitation, if necessary.
Prior to offering outdoor visits, facilities must assure that the visitation area allows for at least 6 feet separation between all people and provides adequate protection from weather elements. They must also assure someone trained in infection control will be within sight range to assure compliance with resident protection protocols.
Facilities must meet criteria specified in the order, including having had no new COVID-19 cases originate there within the previous 14 days.
