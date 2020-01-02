Editor’s note: As 2019 has drawn to a close, a couple of local organizations look back at the milestones met this past year, including the Grand Haven Rotary Club and Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging. This is the first story, focused on the Rotary. The second story, on Four Pointes, will run at a later date.
For the better part of a century, residents of Grand Haven have been serving the community and beyond through a local organization called Rotary.
In 2019, the Rotary Club of Grand Haven reached 90 years of service to the community and the world.
Locally, the organization began in late 1929 when, at a meeting of the Grand Haven Community Club, a majority vote approved becoming a Rotary-affiliated club. Steps were soon taken to apply for membership with Rotary International, and the first Grand Haven Rotary meeting was hosted on Nov. 11, 1929.
The Grand Haven club was officially installed into Rotary International in late January 1930 with 31 charter members.
One of the founding members of Grand Haven's Rotary, Ted Bolt, played a role in sponsoring current member Dr. Dave Seibold.
"We were in Hawaii at the time, in a dental clinic," Seibold said, noting children younger than sixth-grade level paid 10 cents per visit. "I mailed Ted."
Seibold, now in his 90s, said when he and his wife came to Grand Haven, he joined the club at a time when there were approximately 100 members and each person wore a suitcoat and a tie.
"That's why I still wear the coat," he said.
The dress code hasn't been the only changes over the years for the Grand Haven club.
"One of the biggest changes has been women and younger Rotarians," said Bari Johnson, a third-generation member and a former club president, as well as one of the first women in the local chapter. "It took me a while to be able to say yes, but I have not regretted it for one moment. Rotary is a huge part of my life."
Johnson said the women of Grand Haven's Rotary have done a nice job of taking on leadership. She also noted a big difference internationally has been the focus on younger members.
However, something that hasn't changed has been the Rotary's focus on serving the community, with contributions to the farmers market, Mulligan's Hollow and more, and beyond, including trips to Honduras to bring clean drinking water to the people there.
The Rotary Club of Grand Haven President Jill Argetsinger said another big push has been working to eradicate polio globally.
"Rotary is the catalyst for members to make an impact," she said. "People have the avenue to do whatever their heart desires in Rotary. It is a great organization, no matter what you want to do to give back to the world."
Argetsinger said people wanting to join the local Rotary chapter can find applications online at grandhavenrotary.org. Meetings begin at noon on Mondays at the Grand Haven Community Center.
"People are committed to Rotary," Argetsinger said. "There’s always something new, exciting and caring happening here, and it’s all the people who come here every Monday who make that happen."
