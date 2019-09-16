SPRING LAKE VILLAGE - A light-hearted evening of games, food, photos and a movie greeted area residents who participated in an event celebrating Spring Lake Village’s 150th anniversary Saturday night at Spring Lake Central Park.
The evening started out with games such as Twister and Ring Toss, was followed by historical talks and then a movie in the park.
Visitors were able to go from table to table looking at old documents and photographs.
The Village had some of its early beginnings starting in 1838 when Capt. Benjamin Hopkins arrived from Canada and built Hopkins Mill.
On March 4, 1869, the village of Spring Lake was incorporated.
The community marked its centennial with a week-long celebration in 1969.
