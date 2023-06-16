A group of eight Christian congregations from throughout Ottawa County, including St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven, have issued a statement in response to actions taken by the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.
The Board of Commissioners is comprised primarily of members of the far-right group Ottawa Impact, including founder and chairperson Joe Moss and vice-chairperson Sylvia Rhodea.
In the release, which was sent out Friday afternoon, the group of churches — calling themselves the Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregations — urge board members that their "commitment as Christians" should lead them to take a stand on various issues facing the county.
The statement reads, in part:
"We, the Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregations (OCUC), a coalition of churches in Ottawa County, believe God calls us to take a public stand on issues that impact the common good of all residents of this County. While we do not, as churches, endorse or reject individual candidates for public office, we strive to support policies and programs which benefit all of our neighbors and speak out against those which do not.
"In response to recent actions taken and statements made by members of the Ottawa Impact organization in their elected positions on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, and in our commitment to enhance, protect, and serve a greater common good."
The following are a few of the issues the group addresses:
● We affirm the sacred dignity of every human being, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, economic status, religion, background or ability. We reject any policies or programs that would undermine the dignity or inhibit the well-being of any resident of Ottawa County.
● We believe that the rights of each individual are intended for the personal and common good. We reject interpretations of “freedom” which encourage potentially harmful actions endangering other residents of Ottawa County.
● We celebrate that households take many shapes and forms in Ottawa County and we support parents as they seek to navigate the world for those in their care. We reject the claim that any parent has the right to either limit the educational opportunities of others’ children in a public school setting or set aside health requirements meant to protect all children and those who work with them.
● We support the healing and reconciling work previously performed by Ottawa County’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We grieve the manner in which this office was eliminated, its employees treated, and residents of our county deprived of its services.
● We give thanks for the achievements of our Ottawa County Health Department and the work of organizations that provide needed health services. We affirm the role of physicians, mental health practitioners, and educators in determining public health and educational policies. We reject the devaluing of such professionals as they seek to care for all residents of our county.
“Healing and reconciliation are deeply needed in Ottawa County, a place which has been and can continue to be a place where all belong,” the group said. “We call on elected leaders to support the common good of all residents. We encourage all residents to be active and informed participants in local governance and to support candidates and policies that will advance the common good.”
The Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregations consists of the following churches: First Presbyterian Church in Holland, First United Methodist Church in Holland, Grace Episcopal Church in Holland, Holland United Church of Christ, Hope Church (RCA) in Holland, Maple Avenue Ministries (RCA/CRC) in Holland, Parkwood Presbyterian in Jenison, and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven.
Their statement comes out of conversations being held among more than two dozen area clergy who are “perplexed by the current state of affairs in Ottawa County and the adverse effect it has upon their understanding of the Christian witness,” according to the group.
They are planning to hold a panel discussion, “Faith and Politics in Ottawa County,” on Aug. 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Central Park Place in Grand Haven. More information on that panel will be forthcoming on the Unifying Coalition website at https://www.webelong-oc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.