Several residential blocks on Grand Haven's east side will be affected by a sewer main repair project that began Friday.
The city's Department of Public Works said the repair work at the intersection of Despelder and Elliott streets will continue through next week.
The following blocks will be closed to through-traffic during the work: 900 block of Elliott, 900 and 1000 blocks of Madison, and the 200 and 300 blocks of North Despelder.
Access will be maintained for residents who live within that area, the DPW said. Fulton Avenue will remain open to through-traffic.
There will be no disruption to service to homes during the work, the DPW said.
There are bypass hoses running down the west side of North Despelder, and the city said motorists may drive over them to access driveways, but are asked to be cautious when doing so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.