Several area fire departments have canceled their upcoming fire/rescue open houses.
Among those is Grand Haven Township’s Fire/Rescue Open House. The open house was scheduled to take place in October, but after discussions with other area chiefs, the township decided to cancel the event, citing increasing rates of COVID-19 in Ottawa County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.