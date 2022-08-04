The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival's Grand Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza will draw thousands of people into town Saturday.
To help deal with the traffic and congestion, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety will be closing several streets throughout the day.
Grand Parade
Parade participants will begin staging in the residential area near Lakeshore Middle School, 900 S. Cutler St., at around 9 a.m. Saturday. All streets within a two-block radius of the school will be closed to accommodate the staging.
In addition, no traffic will be allowed west of Eighth Street and Davis Street on Washington, Franklin, Clinton, Pennoyer and Grant avenues.
At 10:30 a.m., the entire parade route will be closed, and traffic will not be allowed in the parade route or the roadways immediately adjacent to the route. Those who live on or near the parade route should have any guests arrive prior to 9 a.m.
Once officers close the route at 10:30 a.m., no vehicles except parade participants and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the route.
Fireworks Extravaganza
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:30 p.m. Saturday until approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday: Harbor Drive between Sherman and First, Columbus from Harbor to First, Washington from Harbor to First, Clinton from Harbor to First, Lafayette from Harbor to First, and Howard from Harbor to Sand.
No vehicles will be allowed in the street closure areas after 6:30 p.m.
Starting at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Franklin Avenue will become a one-way eastbound street to accommodate traffic flow following the fireworks. Officers will be at each intersection on Franklin from Harbor to Beacon Boulevard to assist eastbound traffic, as well as any cross traffic.
Seventh Street from Franklin north to Beacon Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. until approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday to facilitate traffic flow.
There will be no parking on Franklin west of Beacon Boulevard to facilitate an emergency vehicle-only lane from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Left-hand turns will not be permitted for northbound or southbound traffic on Beacon Boulevard between Jackson Street and Robbins Road to prevent traffic backups caused by vehicles attempting to make left turns.
In addition to the above closures, there will be multiple "No Parking / Tow Away" zones in place, which will be marked and strictly enforced.
The drawbridge over the Grand River will not be raised between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.
To receive 2022 Coast Guard Festival event information and emergency messages, text "COASTGUARD2022" to 226787.
