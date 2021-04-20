The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is operating several walk-in COVID-19 clinics over the next week.
April 20
The first takes place Tuesday, April 20 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Grand Valley State University Holland Campus, 515 S. Waverly Road in Holland.
This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 16 or older. Note that a second dose would be administered on May 19; if you’re unable to receive your second dose on that date, you should not attend today’s clinic.
April 21
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event will take place Wednesday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. 8th St. in Holland.
This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 16 or older. The second dose will be administered on May 18.
April 19-23
Limited numbers of walk-in vaccinations are also available at Holland Hospital Urgent Care through Friday, April 23.
This is for the Moderna vaccine and is available to anyone age 18 or older.
April 24
On Saturday, April 24, walk-in vaccinations will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the GVSU Holland Campus, 515 S. Waverly Road in Holland.
This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 16 or older.
NOCHS
North Ottawa Community Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment. To sign up for an appointment, visit www.noch.org, and click on the link reading, “I Want the COVID-19 Vaccine.”
More Information
• Anyone age 16-17 who would like to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Each vaccine recipient must bring a birth certificate, drivers license or passport with ad date of birth. • You should bring your insurance card, if you have one.
• If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, call 616-396-5266.
According to the Ottawa County Health Department, those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine following exposure to someone with COVID-19, providing you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. The immune period begins two weeks after the completion dose.
