The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is operating several walk-in COVID-19 clinics over the next week.
The first one took place Tuesday at the Grand Valley State University Holland Campus, 515 S. Waverly Road in Holland.
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. in Holland. This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 16 or older. The second dose will be administered May 18.
Limited numbers of walk-in vaccinations are also available at Holland Hospital Urgent Care through Friday, April 23. This is for the Moderna vaccine and is available to anyone age 18 or older.
On Saturday, April 24, walk-in vaccinations will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the GVSU Holland Campus, 515 S. Waverly Road in Holland. This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 16 or older.
North Ottawa Community Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment. To sign up for an appointment, visit www.noch.org, and click on the link reading, “I Want the COVID-19 Vaccine.”
More information
Anyone age 16-17 who would like to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each vaccine recipient must bring a birth certificate, driver’s license or passport with and date of birth.
You should bring your insurance card, if you have one.
If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, call 616-396-5266.
According to the Ottawa County health department, those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine following exposure to someone with COVID-19, providing you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. The immune period begins two weeks after the completion dose.
