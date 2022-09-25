A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties.
According to the National Weather Service, a line of severe thunderstorms extending from Montague to South Haven are moving southeast at 40 mph. The storm could bring with it damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.
The National Weather Service urges those in the path of the storm to seek shelter immediately and to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
In addition, a beach hazard statement is in effect through Wednesday morning for Ottawa and surrounding counties.
High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
