A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
It will remain in effect until 9 tonight.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
