Severe thunderstorm watch through tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the lower half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including Ottawa County. It is in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Warm and humid air will remain over the region into Friday. While storms may pop up at any time, the highest coverage is expected late Wednesday afternoon through early Wednesday night, and again late Thursday night and Friday morning.
A few storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. With the very humid air mass in place, several inches of rain may fall in a quick amount of time leading to ponding on roadways and flooding in low-lying areas.
Total rainfall amounts may exceed 3 inches in locations repeatedly hit by thunderstorms by sunrise Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday.
