A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for southwest Lower Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Another round of thunderstorms can be expected up until 8 p.m. today (Monday).
The main threat with these thunderstorms is strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This could cause isolated power outages, downed trees and ponding of low-lying areas.
These strong to severe storms will be fueled by heat and humidity, with temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will make it feel like the upper 80s, WZZM-TV reported.
Strong winds are expected as the storm passes through, and this is causing the chop on Lake Michigan to rise to 3-5 feet. As a result, the weather bureau has also issued Beach Hazard Statements for the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Ottawa County, until 11 p.m. today (Monday). It is not safe to swim or walk along the piers.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
The south sides of piers will be especially dangerous. This includes South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.