Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, bringing with them the threat of damaging winds.
According to the National Weather Service, fast-moving storms are expected to cross Lake Michigan Monday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe, and could include damaging wind and hail. Heavy local rainfall and frequent lightning could also occur with these storms.
