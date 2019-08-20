The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, through about 10 p.m.
Severe weather is possible, especially along and south of I-96. The strongest of storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph, hail to around 1 inch in diameter and frequent lightning.
Looking ahead:
A few strong storms are possible over far-south-central Lower Michigan, southeast of Grand Rapids, late Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
