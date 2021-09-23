Beginning Friday, the section of Ferris Street between 168th Avenue and Hidden Creek in Grand Haven Township will be closed for nearly two months.
The street is being closed for a sanitary sewer project that requires the installation of a force main extension to be installed under U.S. 31. This extension will be used to bypass the Hidden Creek sanitary sewer gravity main that has already reached its capacity.
