Repair for a failed sewer main in the 500 block of Grant Avenue in Grand Haven is scheduled for Thursday.
The city's Department of Public Works says the work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by approximately 5 p.m.
The 500 block of Grant will be closed to thru-traffic during that time, but it will be maintained for residents who live within the block.
There will be no disruption of sewer service to residents in this area during the repair work, the DPW says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.