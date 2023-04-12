A recent string of thefts from vehicles at Grand Ravines Park, and other parks, has prompted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to issue a warning to the community.
“The sheriff’s office would like to remind everyone to please keep valuables out of site in their vehicle or locked in the trunk if at all possible,” said Sgt. Jeremy Baum in a press release Wednesday. “Please contact the sheriff’s office with any suspicious behavior in or around the parks.”
