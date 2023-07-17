Sherman Avenue from Sand Drive to Harbor Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, July 18, to facilitate a storm sewer connection necessary for the construction of basketball courts at Mulligans Hollow.
This work will be completed no later than Thursday, July 27; the roadway will be reopened for the weekend. The sidewalk immediately adjacent to the site will not be accessible while work occurs.
Access to businesses and homes will be maintained throughout the work. Please adhere to temporary traffic detours while work is occurring.
