We won’t see Lower Lakes Towing’s Mississagi next season. It is slated to be retired and cut up for scrap. It was built in 1943 and has been a frequent caller to Grand Haven for many seasons. Here it is unloading at Verplank’s dock in April 2020.
The St. Marys Challenger was built in 1906 and rebuilt for its present duty as a cement carrier during the 1966 season. Currently a self-unloading barge, it is managed by Port City Steamship Services of Muskegon.
The Dorothy Ann / Pathfinder breaks Grand Haven’s pier heads as it backs into port in August 2020.
Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson
We won’t see Lower Lakes Towing’s Mississagi next season. It is slated to be retired and cut up for scrap. It was built in 1943 and has been a frequent caller to Grand Haven for many seasons. Here it is unloading at Verplank’s dock in April 2020.
Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson
The St. Marys Challenger was built in 1906 and rebuilt for its present duty as a cement carrier during the 1966 season. Currently a self-unloading barge, it is managed by Port City Steamship Services of Muskegon.
Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson
Pere Marquette 41
Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson
Saginaw
Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson
Algoma Innovator
Courtesy photo / Jason Bhaskaran
Great Republic
Courtesy photo/Jason Bhaskaran
Michipicoten
Courtesy photo/Jason Bhaskaran
We won't see Lower Lakes Towing’s Mississagi next season. It is slated to be retired and cut up for scrap. It was built in 1943 and has been a frequent caller to Grand Haven for many seasons.
The commercial shipping season in Grand Haven concluded Jan. 29 with the articulated tug/barge Prentiss Brown/St. Marys Challenger delivering a load of cement to the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg.
This closes the book on a very long and unique season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.