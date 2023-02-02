The motor vessel John J. Boland closed out the 2022-23 shipping season in the Grand Haven harbor.
The ship arrived Sunday evening against a stunning January sunset with a load of slag for Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island. After unloading all night, the Boland backed out to Lake Michigan on Monday morning heading to a lay-up dock for a long winter’s rest.
The Boland was one of our first visitors this season and ended up being the last. Some consider the closing of the Soo Locks to be the end of the shipping season, but I mark the “end” of ours when the last vessel goes to layup. All of the ships that visit our harbor are laid up for the winter now.
Shoaling at the mouth of the Grand River in the waning weeks of the season slowed but did not stop ship traffic. The 2022-23 shipping season began on March 19, 2022. A total of 105 commercial deliveries were made to our three active docks in Grand Haven/Ferrysburg. This is slightly less than the total of 118 visits from last season, following 109 in 2020, 95 in 2019 and 92 in 2018.
This number is simply a count of the commercial vessels that visited our harbor and is not representative of the tonnages received by each dock.
In addition to the Boland, the American-flagged ships we saw visit Grand Haven this season included the Joseph L. Block, Wilfred Sykes, Kaye E. Barker, American Courage, Manitowoc, Calumet, Herbert C. Jackson, Great Republic, Sam Laud and John G. Munson.
We also welcomed the tug/barges Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41, Prentiss Brown/St. Marys Challenger, Bradshaw McKee/St. Marys Conquest, Caroline McKee/Commander, Victory/Maumee and Laura L. VanEnkevort/Joseph H. Thompson.
The Canadian-flagged vessels Algoma Innovator, Algoma Intrepid, Michipicoten and Robert S. Pierson also visited our harbor.
Our most frequent visitor was the Wilfred Sykes. The steamer made 16 visits to our harbor, followed by the Manitowoc with 12, and the Undaunted/PM41 and Kaye E. Barker, both with nine.
The Barker, along with the John G. Munson, celebrated 70 years of Great Lakes service in 2022. It was especially exciting to see the Munson to our port after making its first-ever visit here in 2019. The Algoma Intrepid visited for the first time ever and the Victory/Maumee visited for the first time since 2008. Surprisingly absent from our harbor this season were the Canadian lakers Cuyahoga and Saginaw.
This marks my sixth full season writing the Ships Log for the Tribune. Thank you to readers of this column that share my passion for the massive freighters of the Great Lakes that visit our harbor, and thank you to Jason Bhaskaran and Matthew Uthe for sharing their photos of ship activity. As always, thank you to the people at our local docks that keep cargo moving year-round and make it possible for this column to exist.
Winter weather will dictate when ship traffic starts to move again. If the winter remains mild and ice cover is minimal, it’s likely we will see activity sooner than the typical start of the season in mid-March.
