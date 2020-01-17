Shipping season wraps up

After kicking off in March 2019, the Ships Log column has sailed until January 2020, and now it’s time to finally layup for the winter as we received our last cargo of the season.
Port City’s articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander paid a visit to the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg on Jan. 7 to discharge a partial load of cement, departing early the next morning.
The 2019-20 shipping season began March 28 and ended Jan. 7. Between these two dates, we saw visits by 16 different vessels delivering a total of 94 cargoes to the three active docks on the Grand River.
This season’s total is a slight increase from last season’s total of 92. It’s worth mentioning that last season’s number has four coal cargoes counted into it, and we did not receive any coal cargoes this season, as the Sims plant on Harbor Island is slated to close soon. There will no longer be coal shipments into Grand Haven.
The most frequent visitor of the season was the steamship Wilfred Sykes of Central Marine Logistics, with 19 trips into our port. This is the fifth season in a row that the Sykes has had the highest visit total.
We saw several new vessels visit our port this season, one of which was the Commander. It was in its first full season of operating as a cement barge after being converted from a dry cargo barge. The Commander ended up coming to Ferrysburg frequently, finishing with 13 total visits.
Port City currently operates three barges and two tugs, an awkward setup which saw the tugs changing assignments several times during the season. It’s possible you saw two of PC’s barges in port with the same tug. A third tug, the Caroline McKee, is expected on the lakes this spring to give PC an even three between tugs and barges.
We also saw Algoma Central Corp.’s river-class Algoma Innovator visit for the first time. The Innovator was built in 2017 and is part of Algoma’s fleet renewal program, which has seen old vessels go to scrap and replaced by new, state-of-the-art carriers.
The barge Joseph H. Thompson, a common visitor in past seasons, paid a visit this season with a new tug, the Laura L. VanEnkevort. The Thompson was for years pushed by the tug Joseph H. Thompson Jr., but VanEnkevort Tug & Barge split the two up, with the new tug Laura L. being assigned to the Thompson barge, and the Thompson tug getting paired up with VTB’s new barge Michigan Trader, expected to sail in 2020. Expect both Thompsons to be sailing with new names in 2020.
It was very exciting to see visits from the Great Lakes Fleet vessels Great Republic and John G. Munson. We haven’t seen GLF vessels in port since the late ‘90s, and we should expect to see more visits from them next season.
Barring a surprise late-season delivery, this will be my last article of the season and will wrap up my fourth full season of writing the Ships Log column.
To begin, I would like to thank Adam at the Board of Light & Power; Paul at Meekhof’s D&M; Jeff at St. Marys Cement; as well as Jayme, Nate and Ron at Verplank’s. They help me out by providing vessel updates, which I greatly appreciate, but have gone above and beyond to show me how they fit in to the Great Lakes shipping industry, as well as our local economy.
Thank you to my friends and family, all of whom are hugely supportive of my shipping industry pursuits.
Thank you to Karen and Dick Fox, who have opened their home to me on numerous occasions and never tire of hearing my stories.
And thank you to the boat boys, other young people who help brainstorm ideas for this column and, like me, follow the Great Lakes shipping industry so intently because we would like to someday join it in one way or another. I couldn’t do any of this without all of you!
A special shoutout goes to Jason Bhaskaran who has graciously contributed excellent photos to the column many times this season. If you miss watching the ships this winter, look him up on YouTube. He’s got plenty of awesome ship videos from around West Michigan on his channel.
Finally, a thank you is necessary to the readers who have kept up with the log. I always enjoy meeting readers while I am down photographing vessels and answering any questions they may have. Your kind words are greatly appreciated.
You should expect to see my next article in March or April. Until then, have a safe winter!
