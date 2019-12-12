Shop Saturday in your pajamas

This Saturday, you can roll out of bed and head to the stores without ever taking off your pajamas.
Downtown Grand Haven merchants will be hosting their first-ever Shopping Jam. Here’s how it works:
Merchants will be wearing their PJs. Shoppers are encouraged to wear pajamas and/or robes and slippers. Stores open at 8 a.m., offering discounts of up to 30 percent until the 9 a.m. hour chimes. For the next hour, from 9-10, discounts drop to “up to 25 percent.”
Some merchants will be discounting everything in their store, according to Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority administrative aide Vicki Ellis. Others will discount select items.
“It’s a nice, fun way to get people downtown in the morning,” Ellis said. “They can stop at a cafe and have some coffee. We want people to come down and enjoy the downtown and the heated sidewalks.”
Participating merchants include Blueberry Haven, The Bookman, Borr’s Shoes & Accessories, Calico Cat, Cook’s Kitchen and Pantry, Creative Fringe, Down to Earth, Glik’s, Jean Marie’s, JJ Marche, Lee & Birch, Pink Lemonade, Mac Kite, Tendon, That Hat, and the Yankee Peddler.
Ellis said she has high hopes for the inaugural event.
“It’s another way for the merchants to collaborate together and do events together so they can work with each other and help cross-promote,” she said. “The merchants are excited to get people in their stores and show them what they have to offer. We would love to see people shopping in their PJs.”
Each participating store will offer varying sales Saturday morning. Ellis said she doesn’t know what the merchants will be offering, but she thinks the sales will be worth showing up in your pajamas.
“Some of them will have the complete store at 30 percent off and some will just have a couple of items,” she said. “It just depends on the store. This is something different than just going shopping downtown. It makes it more fun and exciting.”
Following the Shopping Jam, head to Centertown for a Santa visit. The jolly, generous one will be at The Momentum Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a live reindeer.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. During the same time period, many Centertown merchants have family-friendly activities planned.
“Some have coloring books, cookies and ornament making,” Ellis said. “It’s a good, fun thing, and it’s not just for kids. Parents can make things, too.”
The Bookman will serve up stories and crafts, and Lemon Creek Winery will serve non-alcoholic juice and cheese samplings. Morning Star Cafe plans a pancake special.
“We’ll also have a ‘Go Find the Elf’ event,” Ellis said. “There will be an elf in five (storefront) windows. Each will have a name. It’s kind of like a scavenger hunt. You can pick up a card at local stores in Centertown, fill it out, and they’ll draw later in the day for prizes.”
Santa also will be appearing at The Depot on Harbor Drive from 11:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(1) comment
Saturday ? You can see that any day at Walmart.
