GRAND HAVEN TWP. — What began out of years of searching for adequate services for one of Dan and Katie Radley’s children who has an autism spectrum disorder grew to become a center that provides a variety of resources for families with similar needs.
The Shoreline Center has continued to grow and no longer fits its current space. Currently located in suite 120 at 16930 Robbins Road, the center will be moving into the township within the next year.
“We’ve outgrown our current base,” said Lindsay Hartman, director of human resources and development for the center. “We have found, with our multiple services, we don’t have the space we need.”
Not wanting to inconvenience current clients, the owners secured land just around the corner from the present location.
Hartman said ground should be broken at the new space, a 6-acre lot on 168th Avenue, in the next month or so. The new building is expected to be finished in September 2020.
The Shoreline Center provides resources for children, teens, adults and families living with autism spectrum disorders, anxiety disorder, behavioral problems and disorders, and more.
At the new location, the center’s staff will continue to be able to provide their services, including Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy, community workshops, speech and language therapy, social skills groups, and more – although it will “better suit our needs,” Hartman said.
The new facility will have two occupational therapy rooms, a large sensory and gross motor skills room, two rooms for small groups, multiple rooms for Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy, and a full commercial kitchen, in which the staff can teach functional therapy.
“This will be a really great resource for our clients and we are really excited to offer this to our community,” Hartman said.
