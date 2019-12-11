Discussion turned heated during a Grand Haven Township Board meeting as a full crowd turned out to hear the first reading of draft zoning ordinances and more on Monday night.
The Township Board tabled the zoning rules discussion and directed township staff to delete a portion of the potential ordinance dealing with seawalls.
“Those structures have a negative impact because they don’t absorb wave velocity,” Township Community Development Director Stacey Fedewa noted during a presentation on the draft Zoning Ordinance.
Fedewa said the draft proposed the use of riprap – or rock, concrete and other materials – to absorb wave energy and keep it from being diverted onto neighboring properties, thus furthering shoreline erosion.
Seawalls, Fedewa said, can become exposed and could be problematic for emergency vehicles to get around when responding to a call.
Township Manager Bill Cargo said seawalls are still allowed under Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) regulations.
“Because the board determined that prohibiting seawalls could create a legal exposure by having rules that were stricter than the state, this section of the new Zoning Ordinance was deleted,” Cargo said.
Township Supervisor Mark Reenders said he did not support the setback and seawall proposals. He noted that he also opposed something similar that had been brought before the board.
“I still stand strong with that,” Reenders said.
“I don’t want to get involved with this at the township level.”
Setback rule
Another hot topic of the evening was a proposed setback rule, which suggested main buildings should be set back at least 200 feet from the regulatory ordinary high water mark, or halfway between the high water mark and the rear lot line for smaller parcels.
The high water mark, set by the state, is 580.5 feet above sea level.
“The purpose of including specific regulations pertaining to properties adjacent to Lake Michigan is to acknowledge the unique and fragile nature of the dunes, the beach and the lakeshore,” said Christopher Khorey of McKenna Consulting.
Khorey said the setback would help prevent damage to property caused by erosion and changing lake levels; protect property values for all lakefront landowners; and preserve the ecosystem of the shoreline, the health of the lake itself and views for all property owners.
“This is bad news,” said township homeowner Edward Everhart, who sent a letter to other residents in the area about the setback discussion on the Monday night meeting agenda.
In his letter, Everhart said he believed the setback would constitute as a governmental taking.
He said he attended a township Planning Commission meeting to oppose the setback restriction, but the commission approved the changes, sending the draft Zoning Ordinance to the Township Board.
“My neighbors and I intend to take all steps necessary to stop this unreasonable governmental taking,” Everhart said in his letter.
“This regulation has no value.”
To clarify what was being proposed, Fedewa said the setback rule would apply to new construction.
