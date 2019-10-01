Showers, thunderstorms likely Tuesday

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
