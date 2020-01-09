'Significant' winter storm possible this weekend

A winter storm is possible Saturday into Sunday morning for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with significant accumulations of snow, ice and rain.
The winter storm watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
The National Weather Services says heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Rain transitioning to an icy mix is possible in southern portions of Michigan, and an icy mix transitioning to snow is possible in central portions of Michigan.
Snow, sleet and ice accumulations may be significant. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible at times.
Two-day storm total precipitation amounts, which includes the combination of rain and snow or ice water content, could approach winter season historical records in Southern Michigan.
Prepare for the possibility of extended power outages and canceled travel plans, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Grand Haven forecast:
Friday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 30. North wind 6-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 33. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 18-25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday night: Sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight; then sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain between midnight and 1 a.m.; then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 1 a.m. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 24. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind 16-26 mph becoming east 6-11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 8 a.m. High near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
