Signs go up for Scott Flahive Memorial Highway

Renaming a highway in honor of the late Officer Scott Flahive has been more than 20 years in the making according to Capt. Clint Holt of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Signs marking the designation went up earlier this week on southbound U.S. 31 just south of the Grand Haven drawbridge and on northbound U.S. 31 near Comstock Street.
Flahive was killed by jail escapee Keith Harbin on Dec. 13, 1994, during a traffic stop on Beacon Boulevard (the part of U.S. 31 that goes through Grand Haven) near Taylor Street. A police car with its emergency lights flashing marks the spot every year on the anniversary of his death.
Harbin remains lodged in the Saginaw Correctional Facility on a life sentence for murder.
Holt said that an attempt was made to rename the highway some 3-5 years after Flahive’s death, but for some reason, it never made it through the legislature.
This year, the Senate Bill 527 sponsored by State Sen. Roger Victory R-Hudsonville, was signed by the governor late this week.
The request was presented to Victory by GHDPS Sgt. Lee Adams and the bill was introduced on Sept. 12, according to Victory’s legislative assistant Amber Vrooman.
Earlier this week it was voted out of the House Ways and Means Committee and sent to the House for a vote, Vrooman said.
