A new Grand Haven Township fire chief will be on the job early next month, pending approval from the Township Board.
Spring Lake Fire Chief Brian Sipe said Monday that he has been offered and accepted the position, with an expected start date of Sept. 8.
The Township Board is expected to consider the appointment at its next meeting, on Aug. 24.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be recommended as the next fire chief for Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue,” Sipe said Monday.
Sipe would take over from Lt. Shawn Schrader, who has been the interim chief since longtime Fire Chief Tom Gerencer retired in April.
“Shawn has been acting chief and has done extremely well,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.
Plans to honor Gerencer are still in place, but that the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult and they didn’t want to do it over the internet, Cargo said.
“He was a very good chief and we will miss him,” the township manager said.
Schrader was one of three internal candidates who made it through the first two rounds of interviews, but they were outscored by the final external candidates, Cargo said.
Candidates were asked structured, behavioral-based interview questions related to their work experiences, and the interview panels scored the candidates’ answers based on a behaviorally anchored rating scale, according to a memo distributed to the township’s personnel committee by the township’s human resources director, Andrea Dumbrell.
“This process is a modified version of the HireReach process that uses a fair, objective and data-driven selection process to reduce the potential for unconscious bias,” she said. “The questions and rating scales were formulated based on the listening session feedback provided from Grand Haven Charter Township Fire Rescue and department director staff earlier in the year, and focused on the areas they deemed important.”
After the second-round interviews were completed, there was consensus to invite back the top two candidates, Brad Drury and Robert Schmelzer, who scored the highest in their interviews.
“While the township’s three internal candidates did well in their interviews, they could not overcome the experience of the two external candidates,” Dumbrell wrote.
Sipe had not submitted his application at the time, but was able to do so later because the position was advertised as still open until it was filled, Cargo said.
Sipe then received the highest scores of everyone on the first and second rounds of interviews. Because he did sit on the panel of interviewers for the third round for the previous candidates, the third-round questions were completely revised so that he did not have an advantage, Cargo said.
Following Sipe’s interview, staff continued to meet with Drury after determining that Schmelzer did not meet all of the job qualifications.
Additionally, Cargo and Dumbrell reviewed staff survey feedback on Drury and Sipe, and continued discussing the candidates with staff, since the candidates’ interview scores were within a few points of each other and administration believed that both would be successful in the chief position.
Among the interview panel, department directors and firefighters who participated and/or observed the interviews, there was support, while not entirely unanimous, to hire Sipe as fire chief. This decision was based on Sipe’s interview scores, references and writing assessments, indicating his ability to successfully lead the department; experience motivating and creating a positive work culture with part-time firefighters; high level of support from Grand Haven Township’s full-time and part-time firefighters; Bachelor of Arts degree in public safety and health care management, and associate’s degree in architectural construction; and project management experience in designing and constructing a new fire station.
“Chief Sipe’s education and experience, as well as his management and interpersonal styles, will aid in successfully moving our Fire/Rescue Department forward, addressing the current and future needs of our department and community, and achieving the department’s goals,” Dumbrell wrote in the memo to the personnel committee.
The search for a new fire chief began in April with 28 “qualified” candidates, according to Cargo. Twelve of those candidates completed first-round interviews and seven moved on to second-round interviews. There were three candidates in the final round.
If approved, Sipe will be paid $84,755 a year and receive a township vehicle and other benefits typical for a full-time township employee, Cargo said. His contract requires him to move “south of the Grand River and within 20 miles of the township offices” within nine months of his hiring date.
Sipe said that once the Grand Haven Township Board has given approval for his new position, he would sit down with Spring Lake Township officials to discuss what the transition will look like.
“Spring Lake Township overall has been great,” Sipe said. “They’ve given me a great opportunity here. They’ve been really good to me.”
Sipe has been chief of the Spring Lake department since December 2013 and its only full-time employee. He has been with the department for 21 years.
Sipe said he decided to apply for the Grand Haven Township position because “it was intriguing me since the day the (job post) brochure came out.”
“It has full-time staff, a growing community and the only full paramedic fire agency in West Michigan,” he said.
As the president of the Ottawa County Fire Chiefs Association, Sipe has been giving updates on the COVID-19 situation and that has really shown his professionalism to other people, Spring Lake Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said.
“I just think the world of Brian,” Gallagher said. “He’s remarkably professional and humbly confident. He is very good at what he does.”
Sipe has helped create a good group of officers and firefighters, Gallagher noted. “He is certainly leaving our fire department in a very good place.”
Deputy Fire Chief John Stalzer will be appointed to take over as Spring Lake’s interim chief, Gallagher said, with a strong possibility that the change would quickly be made permanent.
“I’m so appreciative of the strength of our core group of officers,” Gallagher said. “They’ve shown that they are ready for these transition steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.