FERRYSBURG — Regina Sjoberg was unanimously appointed to the City of Ferrysburg Planning Commission, pending City Council approval, Thursday evening.
Sjoberg addressed the planning commission at Thursday’s meeting at Ferrysburg City Hall. She spoke of her experience, her hopes for the community and her education background.
“I think we need to embrace the fact that we’re a bedroom community, and I don’t think there’s any shame in that,” Sjoberg said.
The term “bedroom community” could also refer to a “commuter town.”
“I really think we need to maintain what we have, which is a perfect juxtaposition to all the big cities around here,” Sjoberg said. “We also have the water. We have beautiful parks. … We have a good school system, we have a good library system. And I’d just like to maintain that small-town character while still supporting the businesses that we have there.”
Affordable housing is a priority for Sjoberg.
“Some of the things I think are important are to try to find accessible (affordable) housing,” Sjoberg said.
Sjoberg referenced Robinson Landing in Grand Haven, an affordable housing development powered by a Community Land Trust.
“They’re very much more affordable than the average home, and I think that’s something we might want to look at,” Sjoberg told the commission.
Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sjoberg moved to Ferrysburg in 1996. She first got involved by serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals. She was appointed and elected to City Council a few times over the years, also serving on the Planning Commission and Deer Advisory Board. Last year, Sjoberg ran for mayor, in a race won by Scott Blease.
Vice Chairman John Reifel said Sjoberg was notable for her “experience.”
“She has a long history in Ferrysburg and is quite knowledgeable about the community,” Reifel said. “She’s been very actively involved over the years in different commissions. … She’ll do a great job, assuming city council appoints her.”
All but one of the planning commissioners are community members appointed by the city council. There is one seat for a city council member to be a representative on the commission. Council member Richard Carlson currently fills that role.
The next Ferrysburg City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Ferrysburg City Hall.
