There’s one common correlation when friends and family talk about Pierce Yonker – the late Grand Haven resident’s “absolute fearless” style of snowboarding.
Yonker spent countless hours electrifying, energizing and encouraging skiers and boarders to attack the run fearlessly, just as he did each day.
Now, after his death last April, snowboarders can put their creativity to the test on a new rail created in Pierce’s honor at the Grand Haven Ski Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow.
Pierce’s mother, Michelle, says she was moved by the show of love and support for her son.
“It is just so beautiful that people are reminded of Pierce and his love for the Ski Bowl,” she said. “To us, he continues to live on in our hearts and memories. It is a great feeling to know he is still part of the Ski Bowl family and is remembered in special ways.”
The Ski Bowl prides itself on providing affordable snowboarding and skiing for any age or experience level, and has relied on the commitment and passion of volunteers for decades. Pierce was one of those volunteers – who, despite his lofty rank among the nation’s top snowboarders, was never too busy to help a youngster just learning the sport.
How it started
The idea came from Spring Lake native Adam Hohmeyer, a 23-year veteran of the sport who realized the Ski Bowl was due for an update, and went to his good friend Charlie Vandemark to start brainstorming.
“There are features there that people are still riding from 15 years ago when I first started snowboarding there,” Hohmeyer said. “We just decided to donate a rail that I think everybody would have loved.”
Vandemark’s conversations with Hohmeyer on constructing rails started in the fall, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vandemark was sent home from Michigan Tech, and he continued to hone his construction skills by building rails and selling them to people out of his family’s barn. He previously was the park manager at Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego and fixed up old rails and built new ones, which led him into welding and fabrication.
“It started when I found a guy who gave me steel,” Vandemark said. “Then me and Adam started talking about building a rail for the Ski Bowl and donating it. Adam said he’d pay for the steel and we could build it at my house.”
The two hashed out what specific rail they were envisioning, which led to contacting Luke Swope, who led the design. Swope’s blueprint made sure the rail was a challenge, which opened the door for new tricks to be mastered.
“You can challenge yourself or get a new trick on it, as well,” Hohmeyer said. “It’s one of those rails where you have to set your mind to and focus on. That’s what Pierce always did, just sending himself. He picked something and just went for it until he finally got it.”
But something was still missing after the construction was being tidied up.
“We had an epiphany moment, for sure,” Vandemark said. “Building the rail for Pierce made way more sense since we were already donating it.”
That’s when they knew they had to call up Renz Machiela to bring it all together. From Holland, Machiela is known in the snowboarding community for his abstract expressionist artistry. He’s worked on features at Bittersweet and also done work previously at Mulligan’s Hollow, and has been into crafting art since his high school days.
“It took like six hours almost, all in one day,” Machiela said of his work on the new rail. “I’m happy with how it turned out.”
It was an entire group effort, including a 12-hour day at Mulligan’s Hollow to weld everything in place.
“Just Adam and I couldn’t have made it happen,” Vandemark said.
Because Vandemark had to return to school, Mulligan’s Hollow head groomer John Spruit put the finishing touches of mounting plywood and a base coat of paint before setting the rail for tricks and twists.
Memories of Pierce
Pierce often called the Ski Bowl his home, as he had been snowboarding and mastering his craft there since an early age. His determination to become great was something noticed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him, his friends say.
Vandemark remembers watching Pierce performing jaw-dropping tricks at Mount Hood in Oregon. He says folks from Snowboarder Magazine were there and they couldn’t believe the acrobatics Pierce was pulling off from jumps.
“How did he just roll up third try and throw doubles off this jump?,” Vandemark said. “He was definitely turning heads out there.”
Prior to the pandemic, the 17-year-old Pierce was ranked as one of the top young Slopestyle snowboarders in the country. He was ranked second in the United States, and his friends and family say he was looking forward to national competition over spring break as his opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot.
“He just tried stuff and went for stuff most people wouldn’t even think of,” Vandemark said.
Hohmeyer’s passion for snowboarding drove him to join Carrabassett Valley Academy, a private school for snowboarders located in Maine, when he was in eighth grade. He spent his school years training and developing a name for himself. In high school, he went on to attend the U.S. Snowboard Project Gold that brings together the top junior athletes in the country for a progressive talent development camp. There, he would train with the U.S. Snowboard National Team coaching staff.
“I know a lot of guys on the big circuit,” he said.
He says nobody was riding with the fierceness like Pierce.
“He was sending it harder than anybody else on the hill,” Hohmeyer said. “He would just go full bore and it was insane.”
At this time, the Ski Bowl is open for skiing and snowboarding from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For rates and more information, visit its website at mulliganshollow.com.
